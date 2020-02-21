Fortnite Season 2 includes new map locations

MIAMI – Epic Games launched the new Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 on Thursday and added at least four new locations to the game’s map.

On the eastern coast, there is an underground helipad allowing players to jump in.

In the southwest area, there is a new oil rig with two platforms with cranes that are connected by a bridge near the Slurpy Swamp.

In the northwest islands, there is a large shark-shaped rock that connects to a new modern building.

At sea, there is a luxury yacht that players can board.