Entertainment

Model turned lifestyle guru dies after battling Alzheimer’s disease

The Associated Press

Tags: Alzheimer's disease, B. Smith, Alzheimer’s disease, Barbara “B.” Smith
Model B. Smith attends the Alzheimer's Association 32nd Annual Rita Hayworth Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 27, 2015 in New York City. ((Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images))

NEW YORK – Model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara “B.” Smith has died at her Long Island home, her family announced in a statement on social media. She was 70.

Smith died Saturday evening after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.

“Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile,” her husband, Dan, said in a lengthy Facebook post honoring her life.

