George Thorogood & The Destroyers Live at Magic City Casino

Sat., Mar. 7

Brian Doughty, Producer

MIAMI, Fla. – George Thorogood & The Destroyers play live at the Magic City Casino in Miami on Saturday, Mar. 7.

Fans will be sure to hear classic hits like “Bad To The Bone", “Get A Haircut” and of course, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”!

War will open the show with hits like “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “Lowrider”!

Doors open at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

