George Thorogood & The Destroyers Live at Magic City Casino
Sat., Mar. 7
MIAMI, Fla. – George Thorogood & The Destroyers play live at the Magic City Casino in Miami on Saturday, Mar. 7.
Fans will be sure to hear classic hits like “Bad To The Bone", “Get A Haircut” and of course, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”!
War will open the show with hits like “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “Lowrider”!
Doors open at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.
For tickets or more information click here.
