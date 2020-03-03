Bob Weir & Wolf Bros. Kick Off Spring Tour at Fillmore Miami Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Bob Weir & Wolf Bros. had fans growling for more after kicking off their spring tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, Feb. 27th.

Many of those in attendance were talking about how much fun they had the LAST time the former Grateful Dead rhythm guitarist and singer rolled through town!

Bob getting down on the electric!

The line to get inside was wrapped around the building but you could still find fans buying tickets at the box office well AFTER the show had started!

Inside it was a sea of tie-dye and GD-themed shirts and skirts as the Family of Fans came together once again! There were seats all the way up to the stage, but that didn’t prevent another major dance party from breaking out! Don’t miss this infectious, fun show the next time it comes around!

Here is the setlist for Friday’s tour opener:

1. Jack Straw

2. Schoolgirl

3. Lay My Lily Down

4. Peggy-O

5. Me & My Uncle

6. West L.A. Fadeaway

7. Bertha

8. Deal

Set 2

9. Cassidy>

10. Miracle>

11. New Speedway Boogie>

12. Truckin'>

13. Eyes>

14. Hard Rain>

15. Cassidy