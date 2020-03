COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The Cult brings the “Sonic Temple” tour to The Pavilion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Sunday, May 17.

Fans will be rocking out to live versions of hits like “Fire Woman”, “Love Removal Machine” and “She Sells Sanctuary”!

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.