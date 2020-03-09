Celebrity Readers for Dr. Seuss’ Birthday at MCM!

MIAMI, Fla. – Come out and celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 116th birthday with celebrity readers and cake at Miami Children’s Museum on Tuesday, March 10.

Best-selling author and columnist Dave Barry, Miami Commissioner Sally Heyman and Local 10 anchor Neki Mohan are some of the local celebrities who will help bring Dr. Seuss’ books to life!

There will also be special appearances by beloved Dr. Seuss characters like the Cat in the Hat! And of course, there will be cake!

The fun starts at 10 a.m.