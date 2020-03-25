15 TV shows you should totally watch while quarantined

In order for life to return to a somewhat normal state, we all need to self-quarantine and stay at home for now -- which means you have plenty of time to cross off some TV shows that have been on your list for a while, or rewatch one of your favorites.

So we thought, why not give you some suggestions in case you’re lost on what show to start next?

With so many options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and more, we’re recommending shows that have lots of seasons and are critically acclaimed.

So sit back, stay at home and happy binging.

‘Mad Men’

Arguably one of the best TV shows ever made, “Mad Men” tells the story of the advertising executives that ruled Madison Avenue in New York City in the 1960s through the lens of mystery man and creative director, Don Draper, played masterfully by Jon Hamm. The show gives you an unfiltered look into the culture of the 1960s, which is filled with cigarette smoke, bottles of whiskey and enough workplace sexual harassment to make your head spin. The 1960s were a very turbulent time in America, and “Mad Men” does an incredible job of illustrating that.

How to watch: Netflix

Seasons: 7

Best character: Peggy Olson

‘Breaking Bad’

Buckle up friends, because you’re in for a wild ride if you decide to watch “Breaking Bad.” It does take a few episodes to get into, but once the drama heats up, there is no looking away. Bryan Cranston play Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher with lung cancer who decides the only way he can provide for his family before he dies is to cook meth in an RV with a former burnout student. Of course, things take a turn for the worse and Walter becomes one of the most notorious king pins in the drug game.

How to watch: Netflix

Seasons: 5

Best character: Jesse Pinkman

‘30 Rock’

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to work at “Saturday Night Live,” just watch Tina Fey’s hilarious and Emmy-award winning show “30 Rock.” Sure, it’s not exactly like being at “SNL,” but Fey drew a ton of inspiration for this workplace comedy about Liz Lemon, the show-runner of a low-budget sketch comedy show, from NBC. Lemon is Fey’s hilarious alter ego, and add in fantastic supporting performances from Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski and you’ve got one of the best comedies of all time.

How to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 7

Best character: Jenna Maroney

‘Veep’

If you think the government is dysfunctional now, just wait until you start watching a few seasons of the brilliant TV show “Veep.” It stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the first female vice president of the United States, Selina Meyer. The show follows Selina Meyer and her incompetent staff as they tackle America’s biggest problems, all the while trying to get her elected as the first woman president. It’s a complete satire of American politics, and at times will make you wonder what is fiction and what is reality.

How to watch: HBO Now

Seasons: 7

Best character: Gary Walsh

‘Scandal’

This is another TV show about politics, but it’s almost the complete opposite of “Veep.”

“Scandal,” created by the legendary Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” anyone?), follows political fixer Olivia Pope, who makes every scandal caused by a greedy congressman or unethical senator go away. Kerry Washington plays Pope, and she is an absolute force. The storylines go off the rails at some points, but Washington’s performance always keeps things grounded.

How to watch: Netflix

Seasons: 7

Best character: Olivia Pope

‘Broad City’

If you need a TV show that will straight up make you laugh the entire time, you have to check out “Broad City.” This Comedy Central show comes from comedian BFFs Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson. The duo play two 20-something girls living in New York City who are trying to figure their lives out. They basically play heightened versions of themselves, and their real-life friendship comes out in every episode.

How to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 5

Best character: Ilana and Abbi

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

There are a ton of cop and firefighter TV shows currently on and they’re all pretty serious and intense. That’s why “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is such a breath of fresh air. Not only is it absolutely hilarious, but it stars “SNL” alum Andy Samberg, who is a complete delight. The show was canceled by Fox, but luckily for fans, NBC picked up the series so it could live on.

How to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 8

Best character: Rosa Diaz

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Larry Davis is a living icon, and his show “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is just as iconic. David started the show 20 years ago, and 10 seasons later, it’s still chugging along at HBO. David plays himself, and he basically gets to say all the bad things we wish he could say in his real life. Once you find out the entire show is completely improvised, you’ll appreciate even more just how genius it is. Let’s just hope we get 20 more years of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in the future.

How to watch: HBO Now

Seasons: 10

Best character: Larry David

‘Real Housewives of New York City’

This may not be a scripted TV show, but it is without a doubt one of the best reality TV shows to have ever graced our televisions. Since season 12 is about to debut in a couple weeks, we thought it was appropriate to add it to our list. Fans of the show have watched “housewives” Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and countless other women fight, cry, laugh and everything in between. There is never a dull moment with these women.

How to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 11

Best “character”: Bethenny Frankel

‘Bob’s Burgers’

Need a little cartoon action while quarantined? Look no further than the ever-delightful “Bob’s Burgers.” The animated show is about a loving family, the Belchers, and the burger restaurant they own below their apartment. It’s similar to other adult animated shows like “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy," except “Bob’s Burgers” has a lot more heart and lot more burger puns. Each member of the family has such a defined personality that it’s hard to pick a favorite. Most fans love the teenage daughters, Tina, but mom Linda and little sister Louise will also leave you in stitches.

How to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 10

Best character: Tina Belcher

‘Cheers’

In the mood for a little throwback during your quarantine? There is no better show to watch than “Cheers,” which ran for a whopping 11 seasons. It might have just been a TV show about a couple bartenders and the patrons who frequented their favorite watering hole, but it had so much heart that you couldn’t help but love the colorful characters. It also turned Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Kirstie Alley into household names.

How to watch: Netflix

Seasons: 11

Best character: Sam Malone

‘Game of Thrones’

Look, we know that most people reading this article have probably already watched “Game of Thrones,” and yes, the ending did stink, but why not relive the first six seasons that were truly extraordinary? From the shocking end of the first season to the epic battle of Castle Black, there were some real harrowing moments in the fantasy TV show. And if you’ve never watched, consider this your open invitation to start from episode one.

How to watch: HBO Now

Seasons: 7

Best character: Arya Stark

‘Sex and the City’

We could go on and on about why “Sex and the City” was a revolutionary TV show that broke the glass ceiling, but if you’ve watched Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda date countless men all in the search of love, you already know this. Sure, some of the situations on the show are outdated, but watching four best friends lament about how hard it is to find a decent man will never get old.

How to watch: HBO Now

Seasons: 6

Best character: Miranda Hobbs

‘Parks and Recreation’

Doing a rewatch of “The Office” would totally be worthwhile while quarantined, but it seems like everyone is always rewatching “The Office,” so why not check out “Parks and Recreation” instead?

“Parks and Recreation” was a companion show to “The Office” (they’re both mockumentaries), but it took on a style of its own, and it’s honestly one of the most positive TV shows to have ever aired. Amy Poehler is delightful as government employee Leslie Knope, and the cast of characters that work in Pawnee, Indiana’s Parks and Rec department are just the best.

How to watch: Netflix

Seasons: 7

Best character: Donna Meagle

‘Orange Is The New Black’

Netflix already dipped its toe into original content with “House of Cards," but things really took off when it released “Orange Is The New Black,” a women’s prison comedy that later turned into one of the most dramatic and heartbreaking shows on TV. The story follows Piper, a privileged white women serving a one-year sentence for drug smuggling she did in her early 20s. Through Piper, we get an inside look of the tragedy and hardships prison inmates go through. With a cast that was mostly women (and extremely diverse), “Orange Is The New Black” not only changed the way we consume TV, but how writers tell stories through TV.

How to watch: Netflix

Seasons: 7

Best character: Taystee

What will you be watching while you self-quarantine? Any shows you think we should be checking out? Let us know in the comments below.