Celebrate Autism Awareness Month at Miami Children’s Museum

WATSON ISLAND, Miami – April is Autism Awareness Month and Miami Children’s Museum is doing its part to educate and provide understanding in our community with our Sensory Friendly Saturday Program and the creation of South Florida’s first Snoezelen Multi-Sensory Room.

While Miami Children’s Museum is closed to the public due to current Covid-19 restrictions, it remains dedicated to serving the community and fulfilling its mission through its Museum at Home virtual program.

Every Saturday in April our Museum at Home will feature sensory activities, at home how-to’s, art projects, and special performances including: how to create sensory bins and fidgets at home, a special performance brought to you by All Kids Included, a special performance from our Theater Troupe of "The Day the Crayons Quit! " and special yoga instruction!

For more information click here.