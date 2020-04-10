Here is how to download your free Romero Britto coloring book

MIAMI – Romero Britto has a new free downloadable coloring book for all.

Easter has been an inspiration for the Brazilian artist based out of Miami. He has created artworks for public display such as the Fabergé Egg in New York City, the Easter Bunny at the White House and most recently the largest Easter egg in the world in Pomerode, Brazil.

This week, he is helping parents to keep their children entertained at home during the coronavirus pandemic with a free downloadable coloring book in six languages.

English: https://britto.com/easter/

Portuguese: https://britto.com/pascoa/

Spanish: https://britto.com/pascua/

German: https://britto.com/osterfarbbuch/

Italian: https://britto.com/pasqua/

French: https://britto.com/paques/

Britto is asking parents to share their children’s masterpieces on Instagram by tagging @RomeroBritto and using #HappyArtBritto. For more information about Britto’s project, visit, http://www.britto.com or http://www.shopbritto.com or send an e-mail to info@britto.com.