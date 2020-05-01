Celebrate ‘Star Wars’ Day with new ‘Mandalorian’ docuseries on Disney+

Fans from galaxies near and far can barely contain their excitement for a new series coming to Disney+ next month.

Disney is planning to drop a new eight-part docuseries called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” beginning Monday.

Go beyond the making of #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an Original Series, starts streaming May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gRSge03Hzn — Star Wars (@starwars) April 23, 2020

The series takes a behind-the-scenes look at how the fan-favorite series, “ The Mandalorian , ” was created. Episodes will include interviews and never-before-seen footage.

If you haven’t seen the show, Disney+ provides a synopsis below.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. ‘The Mandalorian’ is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” Jon Favreau, is said to host the series, which is scheduled to debut May 4, the day fans celebrate everything “Star Wars.”

Just in case this is your first time hearing of “Star Wars” Day, it’s celebrated May 4 for a reason. When else can you say:

In a news release, Favreau described the new series as an “opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how ‘The Mandalorian’ came together.”

After the premiere, Disney+ will stream new episodes every Friday.

The new series will help Disney as it faces the ongoing struggle of providing users with new content.

Disney, along with every other company, has had to alter day-to-day work amid the growing spread of the coronavirus.

Production has been shut down on all of its shows, including some upcoming Disney+ series.

The second season of “The Mandalorian” is slated to hit Disney’s streaming service in October. Disney has not said if the release date will be affected.