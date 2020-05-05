Pixar’s YouTube channel shares cooking tutorials inspired by its movies

If there is one thing Pixar has taught us, it’s that “anyone can cook.”

Now the award-winning animation studio is giving us something to cook, with the help of its new cooking tutorials.

“Cooking With Pixar” is a new series featured on the Pixar YouTube channel.

Each video shows a step-by-step process for making easy recipes that kids of all ages can help out with.

The collection of recipes is inspired by films such as “Toy Story,” “Onward” and the short “Bao.”

The quick videos include fun animation, with our favorite Pixar characters stopping by to help demonstrate the recipes.

So, what are we making?

Birthday cake

The latest upload features a birthday cake inspired by Pixar’s latest film, “Onward.”

Elf brothers Ian and Barley help you along your quest to make a cake fit for any wizard.

The brothers mix, bake and frost a vanilla cake that looks way too good to eat -- seriously.

Cooking With Pixar

Pepperoni pizza

In the mood for something less sweet and more savory? How about pizza?

Who hasn’t wondered what pizza from Pizza Planet would taste like? Well, now’s your chance to test it out. Cook alongside Forkey from “Toy Story 4” as you create a Pizza Planet pepperoni pizza with bell pepper rings. The pie is fit for any toy, big or small.

Dumplings

Families can also recreate Bao, the iconic dumpling featured in Pixar’s Oscar-winning short of the same name. Spoiler alert, there are no measurements listed in the video, however, you can find them written here.

Everything in this video is made from scratch, starting with the dough and ending with the pork filling.

These recipes are a perfect excuse to get the kids in the kitchen and have fun, while also making a great meal.

It’s important to note that Pixar’s cooking videos don’t include ingredient portions or measurements. So, if you aren’t comfortable cooking that way, it might be a good idea to keep a similar recipe handy to compare.

Here’s hoping that we get more Pixar-inspired recipes soon.

Anyone up for some “Ratatouille?”