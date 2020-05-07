You can listen to Daniel Radcliffe read chapter one of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’

What’s better than re-reading all of the Harry Potter books while quarantined? Having Harry Potter himself read them to you, of course!

J.K. Rowling is gathering up some of her famous muggle friends to bring fans the ultimate Harry Potter quarantine entertainment.

The entire first book in Rowling’s wizarding series, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be available for fans to listen to, and each chapter will be read by a different celebrity once a week, starting off with Daniel Radcliffe, aka Harry Potter.

Radcliffe played Harry Potter in all eight of the movies that were released from 2001-11, so it makes sense that “the boy who lived” is reading chapter one, appropriately titled “The Boy Who Lived.”

Other famous people who will read a chapter from the book include Eddie Redmayne, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning. More names will be announced as the weeks go on.

Rowling launched Harry Potter At Home at the beginning of April to offer people some relief and entertainment while quarantined. The site is full of puzzles, quizzes and articles that focus on everything Harry Potter and Hogwarts.

You can watch a video of Radcliffe reading chapter one of the book here, or listen to it on Spotify.