Julie Andrews hosts new podcast featuring children’s book in each episode

In times of uncertainty, sometimes seeing a familiar face, or hearing a familiar voice, can be really comforting.

Enter Julie Andrews, the star of what were likely some of your favorite childhood films -- most notably, perhaps, “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound Of Music.”

Andrews has a relatively new podcast, called “Julie’s Library,” that she’s collaborating with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, to produce -- along with some help from American Public Media.

Each episode of the children’s book podcast features a story chosen by the mother-daughter team, along with a special guest and kids, according to NPR.

New episodes drop Wednesdays.

Andrews and Walton Hamilton are no strangers to literature, having co-authored more than 30 books for children and young adults, Andrews says on the show’s website.

“At this extraordinary time, with families confined to their homes and in need of creative content and learning support, we have accelerated the show’s launch in order to bring it to audiences as soon as possible,” Andrews added. “It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on Julie’s Library will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning.”