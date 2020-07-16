‘Jeopardy!’ goes retro and Alex Trebek gives an update on his health

“Jeopardy!” is opening up the vault to take you back to some of its most memorable episodes over the next month.

The game show, which airs at 7:30 p.m. on Local 10, made the announcement Thursday as host Alex Trebek shared that he’s “doing well ... continuing my treatment, and it is paying off” as he battles stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, who was sporting a goatee, added that he’s written a book while in quarantine and that he’s looking forward to returning to the studio to record a new season of shows starting in September.

“As many of you know, whenever there’s a break in our ‘Jeopardy!’ tape schedule, I often take that opportunity to grow some facial hair,” said Trebek, who turns 80 on Wednesday. “Clearly I’ve been doing that while waiting for us to safely return to the studio, which I hope will be very, very soon.”

In the meantime, “Jeopardy!” will flash back with four weeks of programming from yesteryear:

July 20-24: The Best of Jeopardy‘s First Decade — Featuring five of the most exciting shows from the 1980s, including the series premiere from 1984.

July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity Jeopardy — Five of the most entertaining celebrity games ever.

August 3-7 and August 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation — For its million-dollar competition, 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show competed in a two-week contest taped at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“What is incredible about ‘Jeopardy!’ is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today,” said Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years — the set, the pace of the game ... the mustache! — but the ability to play along is timeless.”

To get fans pumped up for the retro shows, “Jeopardy!” shared the following video of a mustachioed Trebek that, well, is pretty fantastic: