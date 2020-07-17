‘Golden Girls’ house for sale, but it isn’t in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – Almost 35 years ago, we were invited into Blanche Devereaux’s house in Miami for seven TV seasons, where she and the other “Golden Girls” lived. The retirees ended up all under one roof after Blanche’s husband, George, died and she placed an ad at a grocery story looking for roommates.

Now the mid-century home scene in the TV series’ opening shot is for sale. But the house isn’t located at 6151 Richmond St., Miami. That only exists in a script.

The interior scenes were shot on a Hollywood, California, soundstage. But the exterior, almost 3,000 miles away from Miami, is in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

It’s the first time ever the “Golden Girls” home has been up for sale. Listed at $2,999,000, the real address is 245 N. Saltair Ave., Los Angeles, Calif.

“The TV interior was just a set,” states the listing on the Douglas Elliman real estate site. The inside of the real Brentwood residence was private and is being revealed for the first time in 65 years. . . “Architecture, location and a slice of Hollywood history.”

But, wait, didn’t you visit The Golden Girls house at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando? That is true. A replica of the exterior was built at Disney World as part of that park’s Studio Backlot Tour, but in 2003, it was demolished.

The 2,901 square-foot Brentwood home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and was built in 1955. It went on the market Wednesday. Interested? Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.

See the house’s for sale listing. Take a virtual tour.