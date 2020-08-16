Sonny Fox, South Florida radio deejay for decades, dies at 73

MIAMI, Fla. – “Sonny In The Morning” Sonny Fox, a South Florida radio disc jockey for decades, has passed away at age 73.

A fixture in South Florida, Fox worked at WSHE (103.5 FM), (WHYI) (Y-100.7 FM), Majic (102.7 FM) and WKIS KISS (99.9 FM).

His wife, Janet, wrote of his passing on Facebook.

“Today I lost my husband and best friend. Sonny, back in the 90′s, you passed me in the hall at Majic 102.7 every day. You told me later that you didn’t know my name, I was just “the brown haired girl from the Sales Department”. Ever since then, you always called me “your Mousey Brown”. You slipped away peacefully today, and I know you are now resting comfortably. . .”

She said Sonny died on Friday at their home in Dunellon, Fla. She did not say what was the cause of his death.