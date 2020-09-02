Tortuga Music Festival pushed back another year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One of South Florida’s biggest music festivals is on hold until late in 2021.

Back in March, the organizers of Tortuga Music Festival announced that this year’s event would be postponed until fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it has been pushed back another year until Nov. 12-14, 2021.

The lineup for the event on Fort Lauderdale beach is still planned to include headliners Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw, plus other acts that include Pitbull and the Barenaked Ladies.

If you bought tickets for 2020, you can hang onto them for next year or request a refund by Sept. 20.

For more information, click here.