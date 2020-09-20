Week to Watch: Emmys, Dolphins, UM-FSU all on Local 10

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 is your home to some of the biggest events on TV this week.

It starts tonight with the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major awards ceremony in the entertainment industry since the coronavirus outbreak.

A day later, “Monday Night Football” hits Local 10, with the Las Vegas Raiders playing their first game in their new city against the New Orleans Saints. That game also marks the 50th anniversary of the first “Monday Night Football” broadcast on Sept. 21, 1970. Kickoff is a little after 8 p.m.

On Thursday night, the Dolphins kick off Week 3 of the NFL season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Local 10. That game also kicks off after 8 p.m.

And the “Week to Watch” on Local 10 wraps up with one of the biggest rivalries in college football: Miami vs. Florida State, from Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is after 7:30 p.m.