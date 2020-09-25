You are cordially invited to a ‘Father of the Bride’ reunion on Netflix

Someone grab the rice and notify Franck Eggelhoffer, because the cast of the beloved “Father of the Bride” is reuniting for a Netflix special, and your presence is requested.

It’s crazy to think that the classic movie came out almost 30 years ago, so it’s a perfect time for the iconic cast to get together for a Zoom call that will probably be 10 times more stressful than it was for Steve Martin’s character to plan the wedding.

The film’s scribe, Nancy Meyers, teased this a few weeks ago with a cryptic post on Instagram, but people weren’t expecting the reunion to happen so quickly.

Netflix confirmed the reunion special earlier this week with a video showing members of the Banks family getting their schedules aligned for this epic Zoom call.

Meyers wrote on her Instagram post, “If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!”

According to the Netflix teaser, the reunion will help benefit the World Central Kitchen, and it will stream on Netflix, YouTube and Facebook this Friday, as in, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. ET.

A teaser trailer was released, and it looks like most of the cast will be in the reunion, including some special guests.