Calle Ocho Music Festival will be livestreamed Sunday

MIAMI – Calle Ocho was among countless 2020 events canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but a virtual event will take place Sunday as a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Calle Ocho Music Festival is organized by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, and you can watch it live starting at 3 p.m. Sunday on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“Among the stars joining the growing roster of the Hispanic Heritage Month virtual festival are Gloria Estefan, Camilo, Jessi Uribe, Jorge Celedón, and Bobby Pulido,” organizers say. “These artists join previously announced Calle Ocho Live kings Mau y Ricky, Ivy Queen, who is performing an epic virtual duet with the late Celia Cruz, and Tito Puente, Jr., who himself is performing a virtual duet with his late all-star father Tito Puente.”

For the full lineup and more information, go to calleocholive.com.