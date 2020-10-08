Fort Lauderdale Air Show hits the sky in November

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale is getting an air show in 2020 after all.

Organizers announced that the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show will take place Nov. 21-22 over Fort Lauderdale Beach after being postponed in early May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The show will feature U.S. Air Force fighter jet demonstration teams aboard the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II, F-16 Viper and A-10 Thunderbolt II.

Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said the Air Force extended its show season by a week to perform here.

“The U.S. Air Force is providing an unprecedented level of support by sending all of their fighter jet demo teams to perform,” the air show’s co-chair Bryan Lilley added in a news release.

The show was originally scheduled for May 2-3.

Organizers are encouraging spectators not to gather in crowds to watch the demonstration.

“The stage for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show is two miles wide and 500 feet high,” Lagerbloom said. “Spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat or the beach, making it the ideal event for our community to host in the era of social distancing.”

Safety measures at the event include a reduced number of tickets available for the ticketed watch areas. At those venues, masks are required except when sitting to watch the show separated by at least 6 feet from others.

More information is available at FortLauderdaleAirShow.com.