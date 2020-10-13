Here is a list of family-friendly Halloween parties in South Florida

MIAMI – The deadly coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Halloween this year in South Florida, but there are some new requirements to help prevent infections.

Hocus Pocus witches from Homestead to Deerfield Beach will be dropping their brooms and joining superheroes to trick or treat from the safety of their fast cars. Open trunks are required at these parties.

Event organizers have ordered that even ghosts and zombies avoid human contact within six feet. They are also not excluding magical creatures, Cobra Kai, The Mandalorian or Harley Quinn from having to use a face mask with two or more layers of washable fabric.

Here is a list of family-friendly events:

Miami-Dade County

CORAL GABLES

The Halloween Dream party is from 6 to 10 p.m at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at 10901 Old Cutler Rd. It includes a feature movie on the lawn at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. For more information about the party, visit the garden’s site.

DORAL

The “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” drive-in movie showing is at 7 p.m., Oct. 23 at the Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87 Ave. Tickets are about $5. For more information, visit the eventbrite page.

MIAMI SPRINGS

No Way Out Haunt is at 7 p.m., from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18 and at 6 p.m., from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 at The Glenn H. Curtiss Mansion and Gardens at 500 Deer Run. Tickets range from $15 to $30. For more information about the haunt, visit the mansion’s site.

MUSEUM PARK

The Spooky Science Monster Mash is from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 31 at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd. Tickets are about $30 for teens and adults and about $22 for children ages 3 to 11. For more information, visit the event’s page.

ONLINE CONTEST

The Miami-Dade Halloween yard decor contest will reward three winners with Visa gift cards. The 1st place wins $1,500; the 2nd place wins $1,000 and the 3rd place wins $750. Participants need to pick up a yard sign at the mall’s information booth and send a picture of their yard with the sign to shopdolphinmall@taubman.com. For more information about the contest, visit the mall’s site.

TAMIAMI

The Not So Spooky drive-thru events are from 12 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, and Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. at the Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit the Not So Spooky site.

WATSON ISLAND

The MiChiMu’s Halloween Drive-Thru Celebration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct 31 outside of the museum at 980 MacArthur Cswy. For more information, visit the museum’s event page.

Broward County

COCONUT CREEK

The Drive N' Treat event is from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 30 at the Sabal Pines Park, 5005 NW 39th Ave. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit the event page.

COOPER CITY

Trick or Treat on Wheels is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Community Center, 9000 SW 50 Pl. For more information, visit the event’s page.

CORAL SPRINGS

The Monster Splash is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Cypress Pool, 1300 Coral Springs Dr. The event is free, but the city requires registration on the eventbrite page. For more information, visit the city’s page.

DAVIE

The Late Night Paranormal Investigation is from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Rd. Tickets are $10 for adults and teenagers and $7 for children. For more information, visit the museum’s page.

DEERFIELD BEACH

The Socially Distant Fall Festival’s trunk-or-treat drive-thru and drive-in movie are from 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Villages of Hillsboro Park, 4111 NW 6th St. It’s free for residents and $7 for visitors. For more information, visit the city’s event page.

FORT LAUDERDALE

The drive-thru Fort LauderBoo is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Snyder Park, 3299 SW 4th Ave., and on Oct. 31 at Osswald Park, 2220 NW 21 Ave. It’s free. For more information, visit the city’s event page.

HALLANDALE BEACH

The Car-lloween is a drive-thru event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Oct. 30, at the Gulfstream Park Village, 901 S. Federal Hwy. It’s free. For more information, visit the event page.

LAUDERDALE LAKES

The drive-thru Hallow Lane party is from 5 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 31 at the Vincent Torres Memorial Park, 4331 NW 36 St. It’s free. For more information, visit the event page.

MIRAMAR

The Horrorland drive-thru event is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 15-18 and Oct. 22-31 at the Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkw. Tickets range from about $60 to about $180. For more information, visit the eventbrite page.

PARKLAND

The Flick or Treat Halloween Drive-Thru event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Equestrian Center, 8350 Ranch Road. It’s a residents-only free event. For more information, visit the event page.

SUNRISE

The Boo-Thru is from 5 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 31, starting at the Sunrise Sportsplex, 9101 NW 50 St. It’s free. For a map of the route and more information, visit the event’s page.

