PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beloved gameshow host Alex Trebex has died.

The longtime face of Jeopardy passed away after battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.

He was 80 years old.

Trebek had been hosting Jeopardy since 1984 and became an icon in the industry during his four decades in front of the camera.

He was entering his 37th season hosting the show.

A spokesperson said he died at his home, surrounded by family and friends.