South Beach Wine & Food Festival rescheduled

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Fans of fine food and drink will have to wait a few months longer for the 2021 South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the festival has been pushed back to May 20-23 after initially being set for Feb. 24-28.

“Due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the well-being of attendees, partners, participants, and staff as the number one priority of SOBEWFF has decided that rescheduling the event is the most responsible course of action at this time,” organizers said in a statement.

“We are steadfast in our plans to celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2021 and postponing the Festival by just a few months will enable us to better execute the safest and best possible experience and to maximize the impact we have for our charitable partner, the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU, and the local community.”

The festival’s founder Lee Brian Schrager told the Miami New Times that the decision to change the date came after “many sleepless nights.”

“Since the beginning, we’ve always had good luck with the festival dates, but I literally woke up and figured that no one really cares about the exact dates of the festival,” Schrager told the New Times.

