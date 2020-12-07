PHOTOS: ZooMiami animals’ treats get holiday season twist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Ron Magill wants everyone to know the holiday season is in full swing at ZooMiami this year.
Zookeepers recently used gift wrapping paper and Santa Claus-style decorations to make some regular treats more festive.
Here is what Magill reported on Monday:
The zookeepers gave Hank, a sloth bear, a gift box with mealworms.
They hung cantaloupes and apples as ornaments on a tree for Dalip and Nellie, the zoo’s adult Asian elephants. They also used peanut butter, sugar-free gelatin, fruits and vegetables to decorate a frozen snowman for Ongard, a younger elephant.
Zookeepers froze blood from meat into blocks for Reina and Adonia, two jaguars. They gave banana pieces to Banyon, a tree kangaroo, and they spent a long time decorating the habitat of the zoo’s troop of Chimpanzees.
Bubbles, Samantha, Niger and Hondo found gift boxes and tubes with fruits and vegetables. The zookeepers also gave them containers with diluted vanilla and chocolate Ensure. There were also bottles with red Gatorade.