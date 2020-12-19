‘Mandalorian’ sets scene for ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘Rangers of New Republic,’ ‘Book of Boba Fett’

MIAMI – Lucasfilm and Disney+ are counting on “The Mandalorian’s” second season finale’s unsettled ending on Friday to leave “Star Wars” universe fans wanting more.

Fans will have to wait a year for “The Book of Boba Fett” after the bounty hunter and Fennec Shand returned to the planet Tatooine to visit Jabba’s Palace.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the executive producers, are also working on “Ahsoka” with Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan, and on “Rangers of the New Republic.” The two spinoffs are both set during “The Mandalorian’s” time frame.

The Mandalorian (LUCASFILM)

The defining CGI scene of the finale: Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 return to save Grogu while separating him from Mando who will continue his journey with Kosha Reeves and Bo-Katan.