List: Holiday season activities in Miami-Dade County this week

MIAMI – There are a few holiday season activities available this week in Broward County.

Here is the list:

SCIENCE MUSEUM: Outdoor with social distancing

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are about $30 for adults and about $22 for children who are three years old and older. Face masks are required. For tickets and for more information, visit the museum’s page.

THE ZOO: Outdoor with social distancing

Zoo Miami is open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo is also hosting Superhero Nights on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $18.95 for children ages 3 to 12 and $22.95 for teens and adults. Face masks are required. For more information, visit Zoo Miami’s site.

MIAMI CITY BALLET: Outdoor with social distancing

The Miami City Ballet is presenting George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at 4 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, on Sunday, and on Dec. 27. There is a 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 30 and a 4 p.m. show on Dec. 31. The show is held at the Downtown Doral Park at 8395 NW 53rd St., in Doral. The show is but organizers have walk-up tickets that will be released for sale about 5 to 10 minutes before each show at the Customer Relations desk at Downtown Doral Park. Tickets range from $285 to $39. Face masks are required and blankets are not provided.

BOTANIC GARDEN: Outdoor with social distancing

The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is hosting the Wonderful Evenings from 5 to 7:30 p.m. daily from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30 at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., in Coral Gables. Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for children who are 6 years old and older. For more information, visit the garden’s site.

To add your activity or event, e-mail the information to Share@Local10.com.