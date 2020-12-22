List: Holiday season activities in Broward County this week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: A view of Christmas lights at the Hudson Yards on December 01, 2020 in New York City. Many holiday events have been canceled or adjusted with additional safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

There are a few holiday season activities available this week in Broward County.

Here is the list:

LIGHTS IN FORT LAUDERDALE: Outdoor and social distancing

The Water Taxi is offering a tour with holiday-themed cocktails. The event recurs daily out of the Riverside Hotel + Stranahan House at 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, reservations, and tickets, visit the site.

LIGHTS IN COCONUT CREEK: Drive-thru

Brandano Displays presents the Holiday Fantasy Of Lights from 6 to 10 p.m. daily at the Tradewinds Park at 3600 W Sample Rd., in Coconut Creek. Tickets are $20 per car. For more information, call 954-357-8870 or visit the park’s Squadup page.

ICE SKATING: Social distancing

The Xtreme Action Park at 5300 Powerline Rd., in Fort Lauderdale, has an indoor ice skating area. An hour session with skate rental is $15. Face masks are required. For more information and tickets, visit the park’s site.

SCIENCE MUSEUM: Social distancing

The Museum of Discovery & Science will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $24 for adults and $19 for children who are two years old and older. For more information, visit the museum’s site.

To add your activity or event, e-mail the information to Share@Local10.com.