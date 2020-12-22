List: Holiday season activities in Broward County this week

There are a few holiday season activities available this week in Broward County.
Here is the list:
LIGHTS IN FORT LAUDERDALE: Outdoor and social distancing
The Water Taxi is offering a tour with holiday-themed cocktails. The event recurs daily out of the Riverside Hotel + Stranahan House at 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, reservations, and tickets, visit the site.
LIGHTS IN COCONUT CREEK: Drive-thru
Brandano Displays presents the Holiday Fantasy Of Lights from 6 to 10 p.m. daily at the Tradewinds Park at 3600 W Sample Rd., in Coconut Creek. Tickets are $20 per car. For more information, call 954-357-8870 or visit the park’s Squadup page.
ICE SKATING: Social distancing
The Xtreme Action Park at 5300 Powerline Rd., in Fort Lauderdale, has an indoor ice skating area. An hour session with skate rental is $15. Face masks are required. For more information and tickets, visit the park’s site.
SCIENCE MUSEUM: Social distancing
The Museum of Discovery & Science will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $24 for adults and $19 for children who are two years old and older. For more information, visit the museum’s site.
To add your activity or event, e-mail the information to Share@Local10.com.