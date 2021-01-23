Ultra Music Festival organizers plan to cancel Miami event this year: Billboard

A general view of atmsophere at Ultra Music Festival 2016 in Miami. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

MIAMI – The Ultra Music Festival will be canceled again this year, but organizers are planning ahead for UMF 2022 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Billboard reported on Friday.

Organizers didn’t hold the show last year as COVID-19 started to kill Miami-Dade County residents at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

UMF organizers committed to making sure the tickets for UMF 2020 were valid for a future event, but they have yet to release details since the permit from the City of Miami is still pending.