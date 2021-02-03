Hugh Grant, Vanessa Kirby react to Golden Globe nominations

This image released by HBO shows Nicole Kidman, left, and Hugh Grant in a scene from "The Undoing." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best TV movie, anthology series or limited series. (HBO via AP)

LOS ANGELES – Reactions from nominees for the the 78th Golden Globe Awards. All spoke to The Associated Press in phone or video interviews:

“I think this is the greatest day of my life.” — 12-year-old Helena Zengel, nominated for best supporting actress in a film for “News of the World.”

“I’ve been doing home-schooling with an 8-year-old and 5-year-old. Anyone who has been doing home-schooling for the better part of a year deserves some little boost in morale. If you want me to make you a paper snowflake I can make you a really beautiful one.” — Hugh Grant, 60, nominated for best actor in a TV comedy for “The Undoing.”

“I feel like there are some hidden gifts in this difficult time. With the awards this year, I think some of the bigger films that might have been released this year or taken up a lot of an audience’s bandwidth got pushed so I think it’s an opportunity to shine a light on some smaller movies. I think you can always find the opportunity in the obstacle.” — Riz Ahmed, nominated for best actor in drama film for “Sound of Metal.”

Ad

“It’s wonderful to be reminded there are other people out in the world, 'cause I haven’t seen anyone, just a few people at the grocery store." — Bob Odenkirk, nominated for best actor in a TV drama for “Better Call Saul," in a phone interview.

“This is a recognition of the Black population in the UK. This shows that anything is possible, no matter what background you’re from. Your stories are important. It can reach the world stage and be recognized and appreciated.” — Steve McQueen, director of “Small Axe,” nominated for best limited series or TV movie.

“I’m in Tel Aviv while receiving the news and getting so many messages from so many people all over the world. but so many from Israel too, and it really feels like a historical moment — of course for the country but also for myself as an actress it is just the greatest honor.” — Shira Haas, who became the first Israeli actor to be nominated for a Golden Globe with her nod for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for “Unorthodox.”

Ad

“I’m so hyped. I’d love to play it off cool and pretend like I’m just nonchalant about it. But I’m just so hyped.” — Nicholas Hoult, nominated for best actor in a TV musical or comedy for “The Great."

“Everything I learned from ‘Hamilton’ prepared me for the challenge in ‘One Night in Miami.’ Regina King’s beautiful film. I’m really just thinking about what the last half decade of my life has meant, and how the last 5 or 6 years are staring back at me. It feels good, but it’s heavy stuff.” — Leslie Odom Jr., nominated for best supporting actor in a film and best original song for “One Night in Miami."

“More than anything, I’m just so grateful that this film has been reaching people. We didn’t underestimate what it meant that this little film would be going on Netflix. This is something that affects women everywhere and also it’s an unflinching look at grief.” — Vanessa Kirby, nominated for best actress in a drama film for playing a woman who loses a baby during birth in “Pieces of a Woman.”

Ad

“I had every intention of getting up to watch the nominations, but I just couldn’t get to sleep last night and finally fell asleep around 4am. But I was woken up by a great phone call from my publicist.” — Aaron Sorkin, nominated for best director and best screenplay for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”