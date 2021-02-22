Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Miami and Broward

Yes, it’s Monday. Yes, it’s not even close to being “five o’clock somewhere.” However, we’ve made it to the last week of February, and that deserves a glass (or two).
Today, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day. Whether you stop by for chicken mole enchiladas or a margarita, it never hurts to support local restaurants and bars during this time. These businesses need our support now more than ever.
Below, find some great local options to celebrate the holiday (while grabbing a delicious bite to eat).
Miami-Dade:
- Bodega Taqueria y Tequila: Enjoy $2 frozen margaritas from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and $7 margaritas starting at 6 p.m. Located at 1220 16th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Visit their website for more.
- TacoCraft Taqueria and Tequila Bar: Enjoy $5 margaritas every Monday throughout their “Margarita Mondays” special. Located at 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami, FL 33143. Visit their website for restaurant hours.
- Coyo Taco: Enjoy $5 draft margaritas today only at all locations. Visit their website for locations and hours of operation.
- Le Chick Miami: Enjoy $7 Frozen Margaritas and a seasonal margarita, known as the Miami Sage Margarita, today only. Located at 310 NW 24th St. Miami, FL 33127. Visit their website for restaurant hours and more.
- Copper 29: Enjoy their signature margarita, Tommy’s Margarita, for $7, today only. Located at 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Visit their website for hours and for more information.
- Tacology: Located at 4th Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33131. Visit their website for hours and for more information.
- Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar: 1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Visit their website for hours and for more information.
- Bakan: Located at 2801 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127. Visit website for restaurant hours and for more information.
Broward:
- El Camino Fort Lauderdale: Enjoy $5 Classic Margaritas all day today only. 817 East Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Visit website for restaurant hours and for more information.
- Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar: Enjoy $6 margaritas, $16 margarita pitchers, and $25 “margaliters,” today only. 1313 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Visit website for hours and for more information.
- TacoCraft Taqueria and Tequila Bar: Enjoy $5 margaritas every Monday throughout their “Margarita Mondays” special. Located at 510 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Visit their website for restaurant hours.
- Bodega Taqueria y Tequila: Enjoy $2 frozen margaritas from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and $7 margaritas starting at 6 p.m. Located at 21 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Visit website for more.
- Bar Rita: Enjoy $5 margaritas every Monday. Located at 1401 South Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Visit website for hours and for more information.
- Lona Cocina Tequileria: Located at 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. Visit website for restaurant hours and for more information.
- Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine: 5441 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Visit website for restaurant hours and for more information.
Please follow CDC and local guidelines. Please celebrate responsibly.