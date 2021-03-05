Detroit Youth Choir is getting its own show on Disney+

The charismatic and highly talented Detroit Youth Choir gained notoriety in 2019 after a successful run on “America’s Got Talent,” and now, the group is getting its own docuseries on the streaming network Disney+, according to Deadline.

The six-episode series, called “Choir,” has been filming since last fall, and will examine the ins and out of the Detroit Youth Choir, as well as featuring its artistic director, Anthony White.

White, who was often interviewed on “America’s Got Talent,” explained how the choir has become such an important outlet for the kids, giving them a sense of community and belonging.

“Disney Branded Television continues to seek out creative talent that is diverse, inclusive and representative of our multi-cultural landscape, and we are proud to team with Anthony White and the young voices of the Detroit Youth Choir to present this true-to-life story that is sure to inspire audiences of all ages,” said Ayo Davis, EVP Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Content. “We guarantee you’ll be singing along with this joyful group as they learn lessons about music and life in general.”

Ad

The Detroit Youth Choir was founded in 1996, and is comprised of Detroit students ages 8 to 18.

White, who has been the director of the choir for some time now, has seen more than 1,000 students come through the choir.

In addition to the docuseries, there is also a scripted series in the works at Disney+ that will show a fictionalized version of the Detroit Youth Choir and White.

There are not that many details about the scripted series, but you’ve got to assume it will be just as inspirational and uplifting as the actual choir.

If you’ve never seen the Detroit Youth Choir then you’re in for a treat. Check out some of their performances below.