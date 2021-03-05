‘It’s showtime’ Beetlejuice will headline Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights will be back this year and the “ghost with the most” will get his very own haunted house.

A “Beetlejuice” themed haunted house will be part of the 30-year anniversary celebration of the fright nights.

There’s no word if Lydia or the rest of the Deetz family will be there, but there may be chance that if you say “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!” the popular ghost may make an appearance.

The fright nights begin on September 3 and will run through October 31.