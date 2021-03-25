Disney on Ice returns to South Florida with ‘Dream Big’ and COVID-19 safety

SUNRISE, Fla. – Disney on Ice returned to South Florida for nine “Dream Big” shows from Thursday to Sunday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Deanna Velez, a professional figure skater, said she grew up skating out of the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, and she was excited to be performing with Disney On Ice.

“It has been great to be back here and out there again,” Velez said on Thursday while wearing a face mask.

The show features Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and the stars from “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Coco,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Tangled,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Cinderella,” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

Velez said the BB&T Center and Disney on Ice will be enforcing new safety measures at 1 Panther Parkway to prevent coronavirus infections. Velez said the pod seating tickets are available to help families stay safe together.

Also, guests must wear a face mask, which can be removed for eating or drinking. She said performers are getting tested for the coronavirus and they are answering surveys about symptoms daily.

“We are doing everything as safely as possible to keep you and your loved ones safe,” Velez said.

BB&T will be cleaning and disinfecting. They also have signs reminding attendees upon arrival to stay at least 6 feet away from people who don’t live with them and to bring and use face masks at the event.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks should not be placed on babies or children younger than 2 years old. Indoor events, especially in places with poor ventilation, pose more risk than outdoor events. BB&T announced earlier this year that they had made improvements on air treatment and ventilation.

SHOWS & TICKETS

The first show was at 7 p.m. on Thursday. There were tickets as low as about $20. There are still eight more shows left and tickets are still available starting at about $30.

On Friday, there are three shows at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

On Saturday, there are three shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

On Sunday, there are two shows at 12 p.m. and at 4 p.m.

Disney on Ice will continue the “Dream Big” April tour in Jacksonville, and they will also travel to Mississippi, Georgia, and Kentucky.

The show’s trailer