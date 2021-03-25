Keeping safety in mind, III Points Music Festival returns to Miami

MIAMI – Live music is coming back slowly but surely in South Florida.

The annual III Points Music Festival is back, featuring a collaboration with Secret Project from Los Angeles for two nights and two stages, packed with performers.

South African DJ Black Coffee headlines on Friday, April 30 along with Bedouin and Luciano, playing a sunset set.

Other artists scheduled to perform on Friday include DJ Tennis, Danny Daze and Aurora Halal.

On Saturday, May 1 Eric Prydz and Green Velvet will perform.

Other artists slated for Saturday include Michael Bibi, Dixon, Gerd Janson and Trikk.

Tickets are already on sale. To purchase, or for more information on the festival, click here.