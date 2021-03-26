The Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns this Memorial Day weekend, but with COVID protocols

The air portion of the Air & Sea show continued as the weather briefly cleared over Miami Beach on Sunday afternoon.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As more South Florida residents get vaccinated for COVID-19, many locals are eyeing Memorial Day weekend and wondering, “Should we plan something?” Well, there is an outdoor event — that has new health protocols in place — that may be right up your alley.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show has officially announced its 2021 return this May in Miami Beach after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. From May 29-30, attendees will be able to salute our nation’s heroes at the “greatest show above the earth.”

The Air & Sea Show was created to showcase the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States Military, as well as to highlight police, firefighters, and their first responder agencies. This year, it will feature offshore military demonstrations and fly-bys, powerboat demonstrations, extreme water sports, and more, all on the shores of Miami Beach.

However, guests can expect the event to look and feel a little different this year.

According to their official website, the event is sealed as a “COVID-19 RESPONSIBLE EVENT,” which entails masks are mandatory in the “Display Village” and “Show Site.” However, masks can be removed while seated in the open beach area, or while seated in designated spaces to eat and drink.

Other safety protocols include signage throughout the site to reflect mask and social distancing rules, tents that will feature open sides to increase airflow, and there will be no gatherings larger than 10 people permitted in any area at any given time.

For more about the Hyundai Air & Sea Show’s COVID-19 protocols, click here. For tickets and for more information, click here.