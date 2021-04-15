Million dollar kicks? Kanye West sneaker sale could break records

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Sneaker aficionados can own a pair of Kanye West’s famous sneakers for just about a million dollars.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes are going on the Sotheby’s auction block. The auction house has valued the sneakers for “in excess of $1 million,” making them the most expensive to ever go up for auction.

The only other sale for celebrity sneakers was an autographed pair owned by Michael Jordan. Those Nike Air Jordan 1s sold for $615,000 at a Christie’s auction last May.

The Yeezy sneakers were a prototype of the rapper’s shoe line. He debuted the sneakers up for sale during his performance at the 2008 Grammy awards.