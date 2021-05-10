Mostly Cloudy icon
Fort Lauderdale Air Show photos from Local 10 viewers

Fort Lauderdale
Broward County
A Local 10 viewer sent this photo of the Blue Angels flying over Fort Lauderdale as part of the Air Show.
A Local 10 viewer sent this photo of the Blue Angels flying over Fort Lauderdale as part of the Air Show. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other aerial acts dazzled over Fort Lauderdale this weekend as part of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

We asked our Local 10 viewers to share their best photos of the flyovers and here’s a look at some of the best:

Pins User

2021 Fort Lauderdale air show

Fort Lauderdale
Pins User

2021 Fort Lauderdale air show

Fort Lauderdale
Pins User

2021 Fort Lauderdale air show

Fort Lauderdale
Susan Caplan

Blue Angel's in Fort Lauderdale..

Fort Lauderdale
Pins User

US Navy Blue Angels. May 7th 2021.

Fort Lauderdale
Pins User

Getting ready for the Fort Lauderdale Airshow

Fort Lauderdale
Pins User

Blue angels ft lauderdale air show

Fort Lauderdale
Susan Caplan

Blue Angel's in Fort Lauderdale..

Fort Lauderdale

If you ever want to share a great photo with Local 10 News, head over to our Florida Pins page to drop it in.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.