Fort Lauderdale Air Show photos from Local 10 viewers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other aerial acts dazzled over Fort Lauderdale this weekend as part of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.
We asked our Local 10 viewers to share their best photos of the flyovers and here’s a look at some of the best:
Pins User
2021 Fort Lauderdale air show
1
0
Fort Lauderdale
Pins User
2021 Fort Lauderdale air show
1
0
Fort Lauderdale
Pins User
2021 Fort Lauderdale air show
1
0
Fort Lauderdale
Susan Caplan
Blue Angel's in Fort Lauderdale..
1
0
Fort Lauderdale
Pins User
US Navy Blue Angels. May 7th 2021.
1
0
Fort Lauderdale
Pins User
Getting ready for the Fort Lauderdale Airshow
0
0
Fort Lauderdale
Pins User
Blue angels ft lauderdale air show
1
0
Fort Lauderdale
Susan Caplan
Blue Angel's in Fort Lauderdale..
1
0
Fort Lauderdale
If you ever want to share a great photo with Local 10 News, head over to our Florida Pins page to drop it in.