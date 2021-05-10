Fort Lauderdale Air Show photos from Local 10 viewers

A Local 10 viewer sent this photo of the Blue Angels flying over Fort Lauderdale as part of the Air Show.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other aerial acts dazzled over Fort Lauderdale this weekend as part of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

We asked our Local 10 viewers to share their best photos of the flyovers and here’s a look at some of the best:

Pins User 2021 Fort Lauderdale air show 1

Pins User 2021 Fort Lauderdale air show 1

Pins User 2021 Fort Lauderdale air show 1

Susan Caplan Blue Angel's in Fort Lauderdale.. 1

Pins User US Navy Blue Angels. May 7th 2021. 1

Pins User Getting ready for the Fort Lauderdale Airshow 0

Pins User Blue angels ft lauderdale air show 1

Susan Caplan Blue Angel's in Fort Lauderdale.. 1

If you ever want to share a great photo with Local 10 News, head over to our Florida Pins page to drop it in.