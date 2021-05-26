The mayor of ‘Flavortown’ will bring home an $80 million paycheck

Guy Fieri, the celebrity restaurateur and TV host, is known by his nickname, "The Mayor of Flavortown."

Food Network star Guy Fieri is bringing home a whole lot of bacon to his California ranch.

According to Forbes magazine, the bleached-blonde celebrity chef, known for his popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, just signed an $80 million contract extension.

The 3-year deal includes a $50 million raise. It makes Fieri the highest-paid chef on cable television, and one of the highest-paid television hosts ever.

Fieri is a regular at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and is said to be a generous tipper and lover of Cuban food.

The 53-year-old has been the face of at least 14 Food Network series, and owns restaurants all over the globe.