Partly Cloudy icon
79º

Entertainment

The mayor of ‘Flavortown’ will bring home an $80 million paycheck

Veronica Crespo
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Food
,
Entertainment Tonight
Guy Fieri, the celebrity restaurateur and TV host, is known by his nickname, "The Mayor of Flavortown."
Guy Fieri, the celebrity restaurateur and TV host, is known by his nickname, "The Mayor of Flavortown." (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Food Network star Guy Fieri is bringing home a whole lot of bacon to his California ranch.

According to Forbes magazine, the bleached-blonde celebrity chef, known for his popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, just signed an $80 million contract extension.

The 3-year deal includes a $50 million raise. It makes Fieri the highest-paid chef on cable television, and one of the highest-paid television hosts ever.

Fieri is a regular at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and is said to be a generous tipper and lover of Cuban food.

The 53-year-old has been the face of at least 14 Food Network series, and owns restaurants all over the globe.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: