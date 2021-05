British rockers The Struts will play at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale in September.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – British rockers The Struts will be strutting their stuff at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 1.

The band is touring in support of its third album “Strange Days,” but fans will be sure to hear hits like “Body Talks” and “Could Have Been Me.”

Doors open at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.