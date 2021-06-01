Guns N’ Roses playing Seminole Hard Rock this fall

Guns N' Roses are playing two nights at the Seminole Hard Rock in South Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Guns N’ Roses is back on the road after being sidelined for months by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band will have a two-night residency at Hard Rock Live inside at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3

Expect fans to be rocking out to hits like “Paradise City,” “November Rain” and of course “Welcome to the Jungle.”

The shows will also mark the touring debut of Mammoth WVH featuring Wolfgang Van Halen as their special guest.

Wolfgang Van Halen is the 30-year-old son of the late Eddie Van Halen.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 4, at noon.

