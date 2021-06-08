Kanye West debuts $200 Yeezy Gap puffer jacket on birthday, some found it’s already sold out

Kanye West surprised fans by unveiling his YEEZY cobalt blue puffer jacket on his 44th birthday.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been a year since Gap announced its YEEZY collaboration with Kanye West.

On June 26 of last year, Gap said that West was poised to “disrupt” retail with the YEEZY brand that would be available to millions of customers around the world.

On Tuesday, June 8, West’s 44th birthday the rapper and the clothing line surprised fans when it dropped a single item from the collaboration — a blue, unisex puffer jacket made of recycled nylon.

Shoppers were able to pre-order the jacket for arrival in the fall after signing in to a waiting room. (We were able to get into the waiting room and order the jacket, while some shoppers reported it said sold out.)

The Round Jacket, available on Gap’s website for U.S. customers only, was listed for $200.

The one we ordered is on backorder until Oct. 14, 2021.