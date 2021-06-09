J-Lo spotted on Española Way on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Jenny from the block has taken over a popular block on Miami Beach.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in the wee hours of Wednesday morning on Española Way, filming her latest music video with Puerto Rican singer, Rauw Alejandro.

J-Lo filming a music video on Espanola Way (Courtesy: DeepPhoto)

Miami Beach Police officers were on the scene, to take a quick picture with the Grammy winner.

Española Way has been the backdrop for many TV series over the years, movies like “The Birdcage” and even music videos with homegrown talents like Pitbull.

J-Lo is reportedly back in a relationship with ex Ben Affleck after her moving on from longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.