Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in South Florida: Events, parades, fireworks, and more

SOUTH FLORIDA – Since the COVID-19 pandemic had most of us on lockdown during Independence Day in 2020, it’s no wonder more Americans (and Floridians) than ever before will celebrating the Fourth of July in 2021.

This year, If you won’t be one of the millions of people expected to travel out-of-state over the holiday weekend, there are plenty of events happening across South Florida that will be as patriotic and family-friendly as ever.

Although numerous Fourth of July events in South Florida are still canceled in 2021 due to fears of packing hundreds of thousands of people together, including Coral Gables’ annual fireworks show at the Biltmore, and Miami’s annual Bayfront Park fireworks show, cities across town are still putting together celebrations.

Below, we’ve rounded up South Florida Independence Day events in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties.

Miami-Dade County

Aventura

The City’s Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration : A spectacular aerial display of firewoirks will illuminate the skies above Aventura on Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m. at their annual fireworks celebration. Enjoy the fireworks from your balcony, or, from any location along Country Club Drives. 9 p.m. July 4, Country Club Drive, Aventura; free. For more information, click here.

Coral Gables

Fourth of July at Fairchild Garden : Family friendly activities begin with Fairchild’s Celebration Parade! Starting at 11 a.m., Bad Apples Brass Band leads their kids’ marching parade through the lush tropical botanic gardens. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., families will gather in the Amphitheater to begin the march. There will be face painting and 4th of July accessories. The march culminates in the Palmetum with a popsicle party for the kids. Glasshouse Cafe will be hosting their tasty 4th of July BBQ all day for garden guests. At 12 p.m., Brothers of Others Band will perform live with crowd loving songs for everyone. Tickets include access to the entire garden which includes the current exhibit, Jurassic Garden. Free for members. July 4, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, located at 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL. 33156. For more information, click here.

Doral

Independence Day at Trump National Doral (Doral residents only) : If you are Doral resident, you can get free tickets to the Independence Day Celebration at the Trump National Hotel. Drop-off locations for Uber or Lyft is at the Provident Hotel entrance at 5300 NW 87th Ave. No on-site tickets will be sold. You can bring picnic blankets, hats, clear bags, umbrellas, one bottle of water per person and cameras. Food and beverage will be for sale onsite. 7 p.m. July 4; free tickets on eventbrite.com while supplies last. For more information, click here.

Hialeah

Hialeah Independence Day Celebration : On Sunday, July 4, enjoy music from Latin Grammy Award winners Gente De Zona, plus Amaury Gutierrez and DJs Yus, Nancy Starr, A10 and Saroza at the Hialeah Independence Day Celebration at Milander Park. The celebration includes a fireworks and laser display and food from local food trucks. Food trucks will be on site to sell food and beverages. 4-11 p.m. July 4, Milander Park, 4700 Palm Ave, Hialeah; free. For more information, click here.

Homestead

Annual Independence Day Bash : Homestead is hosting a Drive-In 4th of July celebration this year. Yes — that means you watch the show from the comfort of your SUV. Guests can pack dinner, snacks and drinks to hang out with family and friends. Gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4, Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Blvd., Homestead; free. Guests are encouraged to pack dinner, snacks, and drinks to enjoy while hanging out with family and friends. Beginning at 8:30 p.m., 100.3 FM will broadcast music and announcements before a special address by Homestead Mayor & City Council and the dazzling display of pyrotechnics synced to a mix of pop hits and patriotic tunes begins at 9pm. For more information, click here.

Miami Beach

Fire on the Fourth : This year, the North Beach Bandshell will be turned into an outdoor roller disco with performances by Emily Taylor Kaufman, Bootleg, Sing with Sylvie, Amazing Animals, The Incredible Ian, Bye Bye Plastic Foundation, The Dangerfun Show, Bootleg and the Miami Beach Musical Festival Band. There will also be DJs and demonstrations from the Roller Skate Vibes community. Noon-9:35 p.m. July 4; fireworks begin at 9 p.m.; North Beach Bandshell 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free. For more information, click here.

Miami Gardens

Drive-in Celebratio n: You have to stay in your car at this drive-in celebration, but you can hear DJs and live bands, plus enter raffles for giveaways. First come, first served. Gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4; Calder Casino, 21001 NW 27th Ave.; free. For more information, click here.

Miami Lakes

18th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show : This family-friendly event on July 4 includes food trucks, an LED wall screen, and the Sound Wave Entertainment Vehicle in addition to fireworks. 7-10 p.m. July 4, Miami Lakes Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave., free general admission; register in advance at eventbrite.com. For more information, click here.

Miami Springs

July 4th Fireworks : Head to the country club to see this year’s show. 8 p.m. July 4; Miami Springs Golf and Country Club, 650 Curtiss Parkway; free. After not having a 4th of July show last year due to COVID, the 4th of July Fireworks are back at Miami Springs this year. Miami Springs Golf and Country Club, 650 Curtiss ParkwayMiami Springs, FL 33166 United States. For more information, click here.

Miramar

4th of July Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Display : On July 4, celebrate Independence Day with the City of Miramar. Free Independence Day Concert and Fireworks at Miramar Regional Park. 16801 Miramar Parkway. Gates open 5:30 p.m. No entry after 8 p.m. Register as space is limited. For more information, click here.

Broward County

Coral Springs

City Hosts Fourth of July Celebration 2021 : On Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day with a grand firework display set to start at 9 p.m. at Mullins Park. The event begins at 5 p.m. with all-new family-friendly activities, including a water splash zone run operated by the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, a community cornhole area and game zone. Also new this year, an enhanced entertainment experience, featuring live music by Alexander Star and The Golden People, along with DJ Reré and emcee Andres. The night concludes with the firework display. Admission and parking are free! Participants will have food truck and refreshment options for purchase. Mullins Park is located at 10000 Ben Geiger Drive (N.W. 29th Street). For more information, please call 954-345-2200. Note: Personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages and pets are not allowed in the park.

Davie

Town of Davie Fun on the 4th (Davie residents only) : The Town of Davie will host the annual Independence Day Fun on the 4th event at the Bamford Sports Complex/Pine Island Park located at 3801 S. Pine Island Road, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for registered Davie resident entry. Bamford Sports Complex will only be open to pre-registered residents from 5 to 9 p.m. To register for the event, residents must call 954-327-3941 to receive a unique username and password to an online portal. One ticket will be available per household/vehicle for entry and individual tickets will be emailed prior to the event. Tickets are non-transferable. Walk-ins will not be permitted. Upon entering, visitors must present the ticket and provide proof of Davie residency with a State Issued Driver’s License or ID featuring a matching address. Please note that there will be no offsite parking or transportation provided. All vehicles must park at the designated parking lots within Bamford Sports Complex/Pine Island Park. Starting at 5 p.m. – Gates will open for registered Davie resident entry. From 6 to 9 p.m. – Live music from New Shadow Creek and JD Danner Band, games, and food trucks. Starting at 9 p.m. – Fireworks and patriotic music will conclude the Fun on the 4th event.

Deerfield Beach

4th of July Drive-in Fireworks Display at Quiet Waters Park : The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce it will be hosting the 2021 4th of July Drive-in Fireworks display, sponsored by JM Family Enterprises Inc., on Sunday, July 4th at Quiet Waters Park (401 Powerline Rd.). Deerfield Beach Residents will have early access into Quiet Waters park through the Powerline Road entrance starting at 3:00 PM. Residents are encouraged to arrive early; proof of residency needed. Non-residents will have access to the park beginning at 5:00 PM, through the Powerline Road entrance. We encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks. There will be no vendors or entertainment on-site. For more information, click here.

Margate

Margate Fourth of July Extravaganza : The City of Margate’s Fourth of July Extravaganza returns this year with all-day festivities to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The family-friendly celebration is hosted by the City of Margate and the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency (MCRA). At 9 a.m., a sea of red, white, and blue floats will parade down Margate Boulevard eastbound from 76 Avenue to State Road 7. Healthcare workers from Northwest Medical Center will be the parade Grand Marshalls. Immediately following the parade, the MCRA will provide refreshments and fun obstacle courses for event-goers to enjoy. From 1-5 p.m., Calypso Cove Aquatic Facility, located at 6200 Royal Palm Boulevard, will host a Fourth of July Pool Party featuring live music by a steel drummer. Admission is $4 for Margate residents and $7 for non-residents. Starting at 5 p.m., families can enjoy various food trucks and inflatable obstacle courses at the northwest corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7. 30Vice will take the stage at 6 p.m. to perform live for the audience. At 9 p.m., the fireworks will begin to sparkle from the Margate sky for about 20 minutes. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact the City of Margate Parks and Recreation Department at 954-972-6458 or email parksrec@margatefl.com.

Pembroke Pines

City of Pembroke Pines Picnic and Fireworks (Pembroke Pines residents only) : The City of Pembroke Pines welcomes Pembroke Pines residents for an Independence Day family picnic and fireworks display at the Pines Recreation Center Festival Grounds located at 7400 Pines Blvd. The picnic grounds will open at approximately 7:00 p.m. with a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. The event will be open to Pembroke Pines Residents only and tickets are required for entry to the picnic area. Tickets will need to be picked up in person prior to the event; there will not be any online or emailed registrations. Tickets will be issued on a first come, first served basis. Additionally, you must bring a current driver’s license (which lists the Pembroke Pines home address) and one proof of residency. Proof of residency can be in the form of a current City of Pembroke Pines water bill, FPL bill, or an Auto Insurance bill. There will be no exceptions. Tickets to the event are free of charge and can be picked up at Pembroke Lakes Tennis Center located 10500 Taft Street and the Charles F. Dodge City Center located at 601 City Center Way, beginning on June 14, 2021. Please note that there is a limited capacity. Families are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets that include meals, drinks, and desserts. Coolers will be permitted. No alcohol or glass containers. There will not be any concessions stands or food trucks at the event. Families must leave their designated areas as they found them and remove all debris upon exiting the event. For utmost comfort, please bring a blanket or chair for seating. At 9 p.m., one of the premier fireworks displays in all of South Florida will begin. No pets or personal fireworks will be permitted. Parking is free and will be available on the Broward College Campus. For additional event information, please contact the Special Events Division at 954-392-2116.

Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Fireworks Extravaganza : On July 4 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m., the Fireworks Extravaganza will be an in-person event beginning at 5:30 pm with live entertainment located on Pompano’s public beach, south of the Fisher Family Pier, followed by fireworks show at 9pm. The virtual event begins at 8:30 pm with live streaming of the event and fireworks, via drones. Tune into the City’s Facebook page, @CityofPompanoBeach. The live and virtual presentations are both free as Pompano Beach is proud to offer patrons the freedom to choose how they celebrate Independence Day.

Monroe County

Key West

The Key Lime Festival features culinary and libation adventures Thursday through Monday, July 1-5, saluting the tiny fruit that inspired Key lime pie, the Florida Keys’ signature dessert. The mouthwatering World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship, the festival highlight, kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the oceanfront Southernmost Beach Cafe at 1405 Duval St. Participants with their hands behind their backs must dive in face-first to devour an entire 9-inch Key lime pie faster than their rivals. The event is free for spectators. Visit keylimefestival.com.

Since 1976, the Rotary Club of Key West has presented the island’s annual fireworks show. Staged from the Edward B. Knight Pier overlooking the Atlantic Ocean where White Street meets Atlantic Avenue, fireworks are to begin at 9 p.m.

Attendees can purchase drinks and food including burgers and hot dogs at a booth across from the pier on Atlantic Avenue, with proceeds to benefit the Rotary Club’s scholarship fund. Alternatively, attendees can choose to celebrate the Fourth of July before the fireworks at a private VIP sit-down catered dinner on the pier, also with proceeds to benefit the scholarship fund. For information, visit keywestrotary.com or contact Christie Martin at 305-304-5181.

Big Pine & the Lower Keys

The Lower Keys Rotary Club is to host Independence Day festivities starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Big Pine Community Park, mile marker 31. Attractions include vendors, food, beverages, games, family activities and entertainment. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at about 9 p.m. Admission is free, but no coolers, pets or personal fireworks are allowed. For more information, click here. or call 303-501-0233.

Marathon

In family-oriented Marathon, the free-admission Sombrero Beach is the site of one of the Keys’ largest and longest fireworks displays, produced by the City of Marathon and the Rotary Club of Marathon. As well as spectators on land, hundreds of boaters traditionally line up for colorful on-the-water views of the fiery dazzlers. Families can gather Sunday, July 4, for a full day of beachside activities beginning with a patriotic parade at 10:30 a.m., following a route from Marathon High School on Sombrero Beach Road, mile marker 50 oceanside, to Sombrero Beach. The all-day celebration includes food, cold drinks and family entertainment. Visit floridakeysmarathon.com or call 305-743-5417.

Islamorada

The Upper Keys Rotary Club and the Village of Islamorada are to co-host the Independence Day Celebration at Founders Park, mile marker 87, from 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday July 4. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dark. Food is to be available for purchase from vendors including Chef Drew’s Island Catering, Craig’s Island Time, Green Turtle Inn Roadside BBQ, M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom and Polar Ice. Drinks including beer, rum punch, soda and water can be purchased as well, with proceeds to benefit the Upper Keys Rotary Foundation. Live entertainment is to be provided by The Carousers. On-site parking will be available for a suggested donation of $10 per vehicle. No coolers or outside food are permitted, but attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Visit islamoradachamber.com or call 305-664-4503.

Key Largo

The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce is to host an annual July 4 parade starting at 10 a.m. Themed “Celebrating Freedom,” the parade will begin at mile marker 98.2 in front of Anthony’s Clothing Store. At approximately 9:30 p.m., the annual bayfront Blackwater Sound fireworks celebration is to be held at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, mile marker 104.5. The dazzling display of shimmering lights is to be provided by the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit web.keylargochamber.org/events or call 305-451-1414 for more details.