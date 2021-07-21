Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is taking over the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – It’s mid-July and swimsuit season is in full-swing, which means only one thing — the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue of 2021 is here.

This year, the iconic swimsuit brand has selected three impressive cover stars: Olympic athlete Naomi Osaka, Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, and the first transgender model to ever grace the cover, Leyna Bloom.

The swimsuit issue also features other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models such as Brazilian singer Anitta, R&B singer Tinashe, Miami-based model Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a. “Golden Barbie”), as well as models Natalie Mariduena, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Marquita Pring, Maggie Rawlins, Valentina Sampaio, Olivia Culpo, Yumi Nu, Emily DiDonato, Nyma Tang, Kelsey Merritt, Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader, Kathy Jacobs, Katrina Scott, Haley Kalil, Tanaye White...

(Yes, the list somehow goes on.)

Ad

To celebrate the launch of the issue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be hosting “SI Swimsuit Garden” at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood as part of their launch weekend. The weekend includes two invite-only events, and two free events for the general public.

As for the red carpet-only events, one will take place on Friday, (it’s an intimate cover reveal launch party). Then, on Saturday, invited-only guests will get to experience a private concert with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta and Tinashe.

However, for those not on said guests lists, don’t fret — there’s plenty of events for the general public.

SI Swimsuit Garden’s general public events include beauty and wellness activations that will take place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. along the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lawn.

Ad

SI Swimsuit Garden will serve as the home base for all things SI Swimsuit, with a roster of beauty and wellness brands featuring treatments and experiences at the Glow Up bar, such as: miniature cleansing facial treatments from CBD beauty brand Mind Naturals, non-chemical eyelash extensions provided by All for Love, complimentary skin treatments by skincare brand Babor, manicures and pedicures, and more.

Admission is free and open to the public, and fans will be able to interact with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models throughout the weekend.