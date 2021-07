MIAMI – South Florida students will be returning to classrooms soon, and the Miami Children’s Museum is once again hosting a “Back to School Bash” on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 to help them get ready.

Kids can create decorative school folders in the art studio, take part in interactive storylines with the theater troupe and win prizes in a Back to School raffle.

Parents are urged to register their children in advance and purchase tickets for two-hour play sessions.

For more information click here.