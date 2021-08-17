Newborn baby taken away from American Idol contestant months after losing custody of son

Syesha Mercado and her firstborn son in an image posted on her Instagram account.

Former “American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado’s son was “forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS” in March.

Now, authorities have seized her newborn daughter.

On Tuesday, Mercado and her partner, Tyron Deneer, held a virtual press conference as the couple continued their their fight to regain custody of their two children.

According to the Herald-Tribune, last Wednesday, in a video that has since gone viral, the couple recorded a video showing their newborn daughter being removed from their custody during a traffic stop in Manatee County.

The caption reads, “THEY TOOK OUR BABY AGAIN!”

Ad

The hour-long video shows police vehicles surrounding the couple as two male deputies serve the couple with a court order to turn over their baby.

Her newborn daughter was only 10 days old when she was seized by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Mercado and Deneer, this is the second time this has happened to them, as their 18-month-old son Amen’Ra was taken from their care in March after they brought him to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated for dehydration.

They say their son was “forcefully and legally kidnapped” under unclear circumstances.

However, according to a statement given to E! News by Randy Warren, a public information officer of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, they “concluded an investigation” in March after receiving information through an abuse hotline about a child at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital “who was suffering from severe malnutrition/failure to thrive.”

Ad

Warren added that a judge ordered Amen’Ra to be sheltered and receive treatment after he says, “The parents refused to cooperate.” He also explained that the Safe Children’s Coalition took over the case, including the decision to shelter Mercado’s newborn baby girl.

Mercado is a 34-year-old Sarasota, Florida native who finished in the top three during the seventh season of American Idol.

This story will updated as more information is available.