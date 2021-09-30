Disney 50th: Look at what’s new at Epcot

The new fireworks and music spectacle comes as Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The new fireworks and music spectacle comes as Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary, guests will notice some changes around the four theme parks. Epcot received the biggest transformation just in time for the celebrations. Here’s a look at some of the attractions guests can look forward to:

Space 220 Restaurant

If you’re looking for some fine dining that is out of this world, get ready to lift off. Epcot’s newest restaurant, Space 220, is right next door to Mission Space.

The journey starts as you board a “space elevator” that ascends you to the stars. Be sure to look “down” during the roughly 70-second journey for amazing animations of Florida and space. Once you enter the space station, you’ll be able to enjoy views of Earth. Make sure to pay close attention as you’ll see some astronauts floating around. One particular duo of astronauts even has a little lightsaber sword fight.

The menu was designed to feature interesting takes on already loved dishes, like Blue Moon Cauliflower, Space Greens, or Centauri Burger. There are also some specialty drinks like the Celestial Cosmopolitan and the Planetary Punch.

The restaurant just opened, but already reservations are sold out. Be warned it does come with a hefty price tag. The lunch prix fixe menu will cost you $55 per person, while a 3-course dinner will cost $79.99 per person, drinks not included.

Space 220 is a new restaurant at Disney's Epcot theme park. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

France Pavilion

As far as the World Showcase is involved, France received the biggest makeover. It now centers around everyone’s favorite little chef, Remy from Ratatouille.

The chef rat now has his own ride and it is as fun (and delicious) as you would expect it to be. “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” is a 3D trackless ride that “shrinks” guests to the size of a rat, as Remy tries to cook something delicious up, while Chef Skinner chases him through Gusteau’s Parisian restaurant.

The ride is suitable for all ages and allows riders to experience the adventure with all their senses. You’ll be able to “smell” what Remy is cooking up in the kitchen. Word of advice: you’ll be hungry after this ride!

The entrance to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (WPLG)

Another added attraction to France is La Creperie de Paris. The name says it all: the specialty here is crepes. The menu is actually inspired by the Brittany region of France and offers table service or quick service. The most difficult part here is deciding on if you want a sweet crepe or savory crepe.

Another addition to the France pavilion is a “Beauty and the Beast” sing-along show that plays in addition to “Impressions de France.” Guests will also be able to enjoy an all-new exhibit called “Tale as Old as Time: French Storytelling on Stage and Screen.” This provides guests the chance to explore French costumes, music, artwork, and so much more.

New exhibits in the “Tale as Old as Time: Storytelling on Stage and Screen” (Photo courtesy of Disney)

50 golden statues

As you are visiting the theme parks, one thing guests will notice (and no doubt take plenty of selfies with) are golden statues of some of Disney’s most iconic characters. There are 50 statues scattered throughout all four theme parks and finding the statues can become a bit of a game itself.

In Epcot, some of the statues you’ll be able to see include Olaf, Miguel from “Coco,” Rocket the raccoon from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and an all-time icon, Figment the dragon.

Figment is especially prominent in Epcot as super fans will remember that Figment was an animation specifically designed for that park.

Figment is one of the gold statues you can find at Epcot celebrating Disney World's 50th anniversary. (WPLG)

It can become something of a game to find all of the golden anniversary statues spread across Disney World. (WPLG)

‘Harmonious’ show

“Harmonious” is Epcot’s new nighttime spectacle, featuring music fireworks, fountains and more. It had a “soft” debut Wednesday night that was pretty spectacular in itself.

You can watch a replay below, courtesy of Disney: