Disney kicks off 50th Anniversary celebrations by unveiling new attractions, restaurants and fireworks at Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. – The happiest place on earth is making a magical milestone this week.

Disney World is turning 50 on Friday and quite a bit has changed since Mickey and Minnie first arrived in Florida.

Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez is at Disney for all the fun festivities, and her visit began Wednesday at Epcot.

The futuristic park received a makeover ahead of the big anniversary, with new attractions and restaurants that are out of this world.

Space 220 takes hungry visitors up in space for some fine dining, Disney style.

In the World Showcase, the French Pavilion received the biggest makeover. It’s now centered around everyone’s favorite little chef Remy, who debuts his own ride.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure adds another attraction for the whole family to enjoy, and it’s in 4D.

It’s part of the amazing work done by Disney’s Imagineers, who are putting together new concepts and technology as they constantly find new ways to entertain guests.