The Hives create big buzz at Revolution Live

Swedish rockers The Hives performing live at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Hives brought their high-energy live show to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist belts out another rocker.

Fans were singing and dancing along starting with the opening number, “Come On!”

Frontman Pelle Almqvist was in constant motion; stalking across the stage demanding fans scream louder before jumping down into the pit and slapping high fives with those in the crowd!

Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist gets up close & personal with fans.

The band formed nearly 20 years ago and sprinkled hits and fan favorites from their five studio albums into their set.

The Hives hit the stage at Revolution Live.

Brooklyn-based The Mystery Lights opened the show.