The Hives create big buzz at Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Hives brought their high-energy live show to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Fans were singing and dancing along starting with the opening number, “Come On!”
Frontman Pelle Almqvist was in constant motion; stalking across the stage demanding fans scream louder before jumping down into the pit and slapping high fives with those in the crowd!
The band formed nearly 20 years ago and sprinkled hits and fan favorites from their five studio albums into their set.
Brooklyn-based The Mystery Lights opened the show.